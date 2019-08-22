Thursday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances today, heavy rainfall possible

More humid and unstable air comes into the borderland today, meaning our rain and storm chances will increase.

Today, El Paso will see a 20% chance of rain and storms in the forecast.

Temperatures will stay above average across the borderland in the mid to upper 90s.

This heat and the moisture we see within our atmosphere will create the instability we need to spark off some storms today.

Storms look to form near the mountain areas in the eastern part of the borderland this afternoon.

Outflow boundaries from these storms will mean storms will come in later this evening to the Sun City. As of right now it looks like we could start to see storms around 6 p.m.

Today’s biggest storm threat will be heavy rainfall and strong down bursts could be possible.

These storms will be slow moving, which is why heavy rainfall will be a threat.

This, also, means that we could see some localized flooding.

Winds and blowing dust will also be a concern around storms and gusts could reach 60 mph in some areas.

Our rain and storm chances will stay increased on Friday as well, meaning we will see these same storm threats in the forecast.

By the weekend, high pressure will start to build near the borderland.

Winds will shift to the west, which will bring in drier and hotter air into the area.

By Sunday we are expecting to see more triple digits in the forecast that will flirt with record highs.

Triple digits look to stick around until early next week.

A weak cold front will come in mid next week, which will drop temperatures down and drag in more moisture to kick off more rain and storm chances.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.