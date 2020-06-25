Thursday Weather on the go: Hot and humid afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Slight moisture and hot afternoon highs will make for a humid day.

Some lingering mositure will stay in the area, so rain chances aren’t out of the forecast just yet.

In fact, areas of the east will see better afternoon and evening rain chances. Storm chances will lower today and severe potential will be minimal.

Some very slight rain chances will stay in the forecast for both El Paso and Las Cruces, especially between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As for afternoon highs, we will see another hot afternoon with highs expected to reach triple digits, especially for areas to the west of the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 100°, which 3° above average.

Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 100°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph.

Air quality will be moderate throughout the day. If you suffer from any respiratory issues, you could experience some uncomfortable side effects today.

As for Friday, forecast highs look to top out and flirt with 105°. So, make sure to stay hydrated and keep all heat safety tips in mind which are:

Here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay indoors and keep the air conditioner on

Avoid being outdoors, especially in direct sunlight

Keep pets inside and avoid taking them on walks

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, look before you lock the doors

Check on relatives and neighbors

Plan to be outside in the early morning or later evening

Take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside in the heat.

Moisture will stick around throughout the weekend and we will see a slight rain chance in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast highs will stay in triple digits on Saturday and will become more seasonal by Sunday.

Looking ahead, we will kick off next week with another round of seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 90s and conditions will stay mostly dry.

But, forecast highs will make another jump to the century mark by the end of the week.

