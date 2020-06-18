Thursday Weather on the go: Hot afternoon highs, rain/ storm chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Hot afternoon highs will persist across the borderland for the rest of the week.

Forecast highs will stay in the upper 90s this afternoon as we continue to see a western flow in our winds.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 98°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will, also, come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

By tomorrow, some slight changes come to our weather as another upper wave will come into the area.

This mixed with moisture that will come back into the area will increase rain and storm chances once again for your Friday.

Most activity will stay in Eastern El Paso County, but it’s possible for other areas to see some showers as well.

This will be quick to change again as dry air will return over the weekend. Forecast highs will continue to flirt with triple digits on Saturday, but look to reach triple digits by Sunday as high pressure rebuilds.

Looking ahead to next week, we will see a very hot start to the week. Both Monday and Tuesday’s afternoon highs could flirt with Heat Advisory criteria.

Plan on forecast highs next week to all reach triple digits, so be prepared and stay hydrated!

Our next chance for rain and storms will be on Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.