Thursday Weather on the go: Dry, breezy, and seasonal end to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will feel more seasonal as the week comes close to an end.

Today the area will see another round of seasonal highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

Today’s record high is 101° and was set back in 2005. This means that today’s forecast high would be 12° shy of this.

Winds will be breezy this afternoon as they come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 87°, which is 2° below today’s average high.

Today’s record high is 102° and was set back in 2005. This means that today’s forecast high would be 15° shy of this.

Winds be a little more active in Las Cruces today as they come from the west at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

The rest of the week will be very similar with dry and breezy conditions with seasonal afternoon highs.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday forecast highs look to stay in the lower 90s meaning temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of the year.

Winds will increase a little more during the weekend (15-25 mph), but don’t look to reach advisory criteria.

Looking ahead to next week, a backdoor cold front will come in by Monday. This will drop highs back to the upper 80s.

These “cooler” afternoon highs won’t last long as a warming trend could lead to another triple digit day on Thursday.

Rain and storm chances look to return Wednesday and Thursday, but will stay slight for now.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.