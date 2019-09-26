Thursday Weather on the go: Drier conditions return, warmer temperatures in sight

Warm and mostly dry conditions return to the forecast.

Today, we will see a west/ southwest flow that will bring in drier air.

Forecast highs across the borderland look to be above average and in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 91°. The average high is 85°, so we would be 6° above average today.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 89°. The average high is 85°, so Las Cruces would be 4° above average.

By tomorrow, dry conditions will stick around. The only difference will be that we will see a slight temperatures drop across the borderland.

Breezy conditions could also come back on

Overall, dry conditions will remain in the forecast until the weekend. Temperatures by the weekend look to be in the 90s.

Rain chances will return by Sunday as moist and ubstable air will come in from the south.

We will keep an eye on Monday and Tuesday for the chance of storms across the borderland.

By next week, temperatures look to drop to the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.