Thursday Weather on the go: Cooler temperatures, breezy, and rain chances today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will continue to feel cooler temperatures and rain chances today.

Today, a Pacific cold front will come in that will contribute to another temperature drop and bring in more moisture.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 62° which is 2° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58° which is 6° below average.

Winds will be breezy throughout the day as they come in from the southeast at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast today. It looks like we could see sprinkles until 9 a.m. and then a better chance for showers from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Storms chances will remain low, and it just looks like we will see showers across the Sun City.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s across the borderland tonight.

So make sure to have a thicker jacket handy for tomorrow’s morning commute.

Colder air from today’s cold front will settle in by tomorrow. This means we are expecting highs tomorrow to be in the 50s.

Drier conditions will return which will keep rain chances out of the forecast tomorrow and throughout the weekend.

A warming trend will put temperatures back into the 60s for the weekend as well.

By next week, our next storm system will come in Monday into Tuesday.

This system will be bring in limited moisture, but will increase winds and drop temperatures once again.

As of right now it looks like winds will be windy and flirt with Wind Advisory levels Monday night into Tuesday.

Make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest conditions and forecasts.