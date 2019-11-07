Thursday Weather on the go: Cooler day ahead, more rain chances coming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cooler temperatures return today as we see the arrival of our next cold front.

This morning, we could still see a stray shower or two across El Paso and Las Cruces. But the chance of storms and the amount of humid air in the area has significantly lowered.

The biggest change we will see today is the cooler temperatures. We are expecting a cooler day across the borderland with forecast highs in the lower 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 62° which is 8° below average.

Winds will also pick up as this cold front arrives as they come from the east at 20-25 mph and gusts 35 mph.

Although we are expecting windy conditions, we will shy away from Wind Advisory levels.

By tomorrow, afternoon highs will not warm up much and remain in the lower 60s.

Winds will die down and conditions will dry up tomorrow as well.

We will flirt with the 70s by the start of the weekend and then reach the 70s by the end of it.

Rain chances will return by the weekend, but storm chances look low.

Our next cold front will come in Sunday to Monday and will drop highs to the 50s by the beginning of next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.