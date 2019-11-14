Thursday Weather on the go: Below average day, warming trend this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A weak cold front will keep us cooler and below average today ahead of our next warming trend.

Today forecast highs will be in the lower 60s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 63° which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 65° which is 2° below average.

Winds will pick up throughout the day as our next backdoor cold front arrives. Winds will come from the east at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

As of right now, it looks like winds will pick up around 10 a.m. as that cold front comes in.

After today, a warming trend will kick off that will put us in the upper 60s by the start of the weekend.

Our next cold front will come in Saturday into Sunday that will drop us back into the mid 60s.

We are still tracking possible rain chances that could come in by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Warmer and near 70° temperatures will come in early on next week, ahead of another cold front that is expected to drop highs into the 50s by the end of next week.

We are, also, tracking more rain chances next week that could come in with this front.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.