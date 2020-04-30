Thursday Weather on the go: Back to the 90s today, triple digits tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will rebound back to hot Summer-like temperatures for the next few days.

Well despite a cold front coming into the area yesterday, forecast highs will return to the 90s this afternoon.

In fact, most areas will see a near 10° jump from yesterday’s seasonal afternoon highs.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is 11° above average.

Today’s record high is 97° and was set back in 1992. So, if we reach our forecast high we will only be 3° shy of this.

Winds will be light as they come from the south at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 92°, which is 9° above average.

Today’s record high is 92° and was set back in 2002, so today’s forecast high would match today’s record high!

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the south at 5-10 mph.

Here are some tips to help you beat the heat:

Stay indoors

Drink water and stay hydrated

Avoid being outdoors alone

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles (look before you lock)

Eat small meals

Wear loose/light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Keep all pets indoors

The heat isn’t going anywhere just yet either, since we are expecting El Paso’s first triple digit day of 2020 tomorrow!

Not only would our forecast high of 100° beat tomorrow’s record high of 96° that was set in 1992, but it would be the earliest the city has ever registered a triple digit high in history!

So, make sure to keep the heat safety tips mentioned above in mind, so it’s going to be hot!

Winds will be breezy to low end windy tomorrow as well, so plan on spending as much time inside as possible.

By the weekend and into early next week, we will continue to flirt with record highs as forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, a backdoor cold front will come into the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

This front will kick off a cooling trend that will put us back in the 80s by the end of the week.

But we will track the moisture that will come in with this front, since we could see rain chances kick up Wednesday into Friday, with Thursday even seeing storm potential!

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.