Thursday Weather on the go: Back to the 70s, rain chances and windy days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Spring-like conditions will return for the rest of the week across the borderland.

Today, the borderland will see a slight drop in afternoon highs meaning we will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 78°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, with an occasional breeze at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 77°, which is right on point with today’s seasonal high.

Winds will come from the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

Since today will kick off a cooling trend, tomorrow’s highs are expected to be seasonal and in the mid to upper 70s once again.

Winds will stay breezy as a cold front will push into the area tomorrow into Saturday.

This will drop highs to the 60s, increase slight rain chances, and increase winds on Saturday.

By Easter Sunday, winds will stay increased, but highs will rebound to the mid 70s and drier conditions will return temporarily.

Monday into Tuesday, a backdoor cold front will come into the area that will increase another slight rain chances and will keep winds increased for the start of the week.

Looking ahead, most of next week we will see breezy to windy conditions with highs running slightly below average and in the low to mid 70s.

