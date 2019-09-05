Thursday Weather on the go: Another warm and mostly dry day, possible heavy rainfall coming

High pressure will keep temperatures slightly above average and mostly dry air coming in today.

Today, we will see forecast highs in the mid 90s across the borderland.

In El Paso we are expecting a forecast high of 92° which is only 2° above our average temperature of 90°.

Winds will be light as they come from the east-southeast.

Relative humidity will stay in the 20s and 30s throughout the day because of some increased cloud coverage coming in from Tropical Storm Fernand.

Stable air mass will persist today and tomorrow, which means we are in for more calm weather.

Changes come to our weather by the weekend as low-level moisture will come in from the south.

Our rain and storm chances will increase on Sunday and into early next week.

Because of the unstable air coming in and how slow these storms will move our biggest storm threats will be heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

Temperatures will feel cooler by next week and look to be in the lower 90s next week, which means we will look more seasonal.

Stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.