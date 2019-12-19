Thursday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze this morning, more days in the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High pressure will bring favorable conditions to the borderland.

Most areas of the borderland will wake up to another hard freeze this morning with morning lows in the 20s and lows.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mine throughout the day, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Today, dry air will continue to come into the borderland, making for a pleasant afternoon.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 54°, which is only 2° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 52°, which is 5° below average.

Winds will be light as they come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

We will continue to see a warming trend in our afternoon highs within the week.

Eventually we are epecting to be back in the 60s by the end of the weekend.

Keep in mind, we are still expecting to wake up to a hard freeze everyday this week until Monday morning.

Our next storm system will arrive on Christmas Eve. This system will increase rain chances and drop highs back to the 50s.

As of right now, it looks like we will see our best rain chances Christmas Eve night and into part of Christmas Day.

Since we aren’t looking to see the return to freezing temperatures within that time, it doesn’t look like El Paso or Las Cruces will see any snow on Christmas this year.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and condtions with your Weather Authorty team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for today’s forecast.