Thursday Weather on the go: Another freezing morning; warmer afternoon highs return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland is waking up to another round of freezing morning lows, ahead of warmer afternoon highs.

Dress warm for your morning commute! We are waking up to freezing morning lows ranging from the teens to the upper 20s.

Make sure to keep your “4 p’s” in mind throughout the morning:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes.

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes. Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting to kick off a warming trend that will put us back in the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 62°, which is 4° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 61°, which is 52° below average.

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

By tomorrow, forecast highs look to be more seasonal and in the mid to upper 60s and high pressure starts to overtake the area.

As for the weekend, we return to the 70s. Beautiful conditions are expected on Saturday, but some changes come our way by Sunday.

Windy conditions return to the borderland on Sunday as our next cold front is expected to arrive.

Rain chances will return to the forecast on Monday across the borderland.

Looking ahead, our next cold front will arrive on Tuesday. This will keep windy to breezy conditions in the forecast until next Thursday.

