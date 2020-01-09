Thursday Weather on the go: Another day in the 60s, cold front arrives tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One more day of warm and dry conditions, ahead of the arrival of our next cold front.

Morning lows look to be freezing in Deming and Silver City this morning, with temepratures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Other than that, it looks like most areas are shying away from a hard freeze this morning.

In El Paso, morning lows look to be in the mid to upper 40s with wind chill temperatures in the mid 40s.

Although we are not seeing freezing temperatures this morning, make sure to bundle up for your morning commute!

As for this afternoon, forecast highs are expected to reach the 60s once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 63°, which is 6° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 61°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the South Southwest at 5-10 mph.

That will change tonight as our next storm system will come into the borderland.

By tonight, winds will shift to the West and will increase to 20-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

By tomorrow, windy conditions are expected to stick around, so make sure to tie down your trash bins or any outdoor decorations.

We will see a slight chance of showers in El Paso, tomorrow afternoon from this front.

The last weather change we will see is an over 10° drop in our forecast highs from today.

By tomorrow, forecast highs will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s across the borderland.

This means freezing overnight lows are expected to return as well. As of right now, it looks like we will wake up to a hard freeze everyday until Monday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday’s afternoon highs will be below average and by Sunday afternoon highs will be flirting with the 60s again.

