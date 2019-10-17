Thursday Weather on the go: Above average and dry weather return today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High pressure will contribute to mostly dry, clear, and above average conditions.

Today, forecast highs look to reach the 80s in most parts of the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 82° which is 4° above average.

Winds will be calm as they come from the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will keep rain chances out of the forecast for today and for the rest of the week as well.

Tomorrow, we are expecting a weak cold front to arrive. This will only drop temperatures down by 1°-3° from Friday to Saturday.

This will increase wind speeds to become breezy once again.

Throughout the weekend, winds will calm down and temperatures look to remain in the lower 80s.

But our next major temperature drop will come in Sunday to Monday which will drop temperatures nearly 10°.

This means we will see temperatures in the lower 70s by Monday and in the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday.

Rain chances still look to remain out of the forecast next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.