Thursday Weather on the go: A warmer day ahead, rain and storm chances this weekend

An upper high pressure system will move south today and closer to the borderland, meaning we are in for even warmer temperatures.

Today, we will see dry air remain in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Forecast highs across the borderland look to be more seasonal, if not barely above average.

Keep in mind our average temperature is 94°, and we look to only be 1° above that today.

Some humid air will remain near the Gila region today, meaning that some areas north of the borderland could still see some slight rain and isolated storm chances today.

It looks like we will see hot and above average temperatures in the upper 90s by tomorrow.

That upper high will start to move west tomorrow, which will increase some isolated rain and storm chances for northern areas of the borderland tomorrow.

But, the weekend that upper high will shift even more to the west.

This will allow more humid air to come into the area, meaning we will see more rain and storm chances as we see a shift in our winds to come from the north.

Saturday looks like we will see the chance for showers and isolated storms.

Sunday and Monday, we will see a better chance to see storms but they will still remain isolated.

The biggest threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

If you live in a flooding prone area, click here for information on where you can pick up sandbags.

By Tuesday, we will see the humid air coming into our area decrease so storm chances will drop once again.

But we will keep slight rain chances in the forecast for all of next week as well.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.