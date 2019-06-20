Thursday Weather on the go: A triple digit day expected, windy conditions return tomorrow

Southwest flow of winds will keep dry and hot conditions in today’s forecast.

Forecast highs across the borderland will be hot this afternoon! El Paso is expected to see another possible 100° day.

Winds will come from the west southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts 25 mph.

We will continue to follow the trend of hot and breezy afternoons throughout the weekend.

Tomorrow is the first official day of Summer and we will fall just short of triple digit temperatures.

Winds are expected to be low end windy as winds come from the west southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts 30 mph.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Friday at noon until 8 p.m. for Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo and Carrizozo.

Winds will come from the southwest at 20-25 mph. Humidity percentages will also be low, so more dry conditions are expected.

This means that winds will not reach 30 mph tomorrow, but if they increase this watch could turn into a Red Flag Warning.

An upper low pressure system will make its way into the borderland tomorrow.

This upper low will act as a wind maker and will increase winds to be breezy to long end windy conditions across the borderland both tomorrow and Saturday.

This weak upper low will drop temperature slightly below normal throughout the weekend and into the mid 90s.

We are looking to see more upper 90° temperatures as soon as Monday of next week.

Triple digits also look to be possible next Wednesday as well.

Our next storm system will move into the area on Wednesday keep rain chances in the forecast until Friday.

As of right now we will see a 10% chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.