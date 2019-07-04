Thursday Weather on the go: A hot afternoon ahead, rain/ storm chances approaching

Another triple digit day expected as dry air continues to come in from the west.

Hot and dry conditions are expected this Fourth of July as our forecast high is 101°.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

As of right now it looks like peak winds will come starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m.

Although winds will pick up, we are expected to shy away from critical wind and fire conditions.

Although we will see another hot and dry day tomorrow, weather changes will start to take place.

An upper level high pressure system is pushing dry air in from the Southwest, but will track to to the east. This will bring humid air back in from the Gulf tomorrow.

There will be slight rain chances for some parts of the borderland tomorrow, but we should stay mostly dry in El Paso.

Isolated storm chances will mostly stay near mountain areas tomorrow.

Scattered showers and isolated storm chances will increase on Saturday.

Deep moisture arrives from the Gulf on Sunday, which will increase more heavy rain and scattered storm chances.

As of right now here are your rain and storm chances:

Saturday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms

Sunday: A 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Our flash flooding treat has weakened, but we will still keep an eye on the possible heavy rainfall we could see.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers

An upper level high pressure system will start to form on Monday, which will lower our rain chances as well as dry us out temporary.

We are tracking yet another round of possible rainfall next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change to stay updated with your Weather Authority team