EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!☀️
Heat Advisory still in effect until Friday night.🥵🧴☀️
However, we are cooling down little by little! Rain chances will start as early as tonight!
As early as 5pm, however, mostly in the overnight hours starting at 10pm up until 4am.
We still have some smoke lingering from those wildfires in Ruidoso.
Expect 20% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, even 10% on 4th of July.
