EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well we didn’t hit our first 90-degree mark of the year yesterday, however, we will get another chance on Monday!☀️

Today and tomorrow expect some windy conditions! Thankfully, it wont be too bad in the morning, but they will pick up this afternoon, expect plenty of blowing dust.

Winds will be 10-15mph throughout the morning, 15-25mph throughout the afternoon.💨

The peak of those winds will be from 4-8pm so if you are going to the Baseball game this after noon, don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!

However, we will be on the warmer side of things, you wont need a jacket this evening.

Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!☀️