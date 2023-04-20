EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Well expect one more slightly windy day for today, winds will be at 15-25mph, gusts up to 30mph.💨
So calmer than yesterday but still breezy and gusty at times, nonetheless.
However, expect a perfect Spring weekend! We have been getting very lucky these past couple of weekends, we will see much warmer weather and calm conditions.☀️
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!
