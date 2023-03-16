EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Well grab those umbrellas!🌂☔️ We are tracking some rain this morning! As well some strong gusts!
Expect a high of 69 degrees, still slightly on the warmer side of things but expect to drop to the 50s on Friday for Saint Patrick’s Day!
Plenty more of rain heading our way this weekend!
Stay dry, everyone!
