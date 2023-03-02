EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well bundle up a lot more its cold outside!🥶 We went from 72 degrees yesterday to a high of 48 degrees today!

We are expecting a wintry mix of rain and snow throughout the morning!❄️☃️🌨

However, after that snow storm moves through, expect Southwest winds at around 30-40mph, gusts possibly up to 50!💨💨💨 Expect the peak of those winds around lunchtime.

Stay warm out there! Have a great Thursday, everyone!☀️