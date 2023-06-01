EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Thankfully a break from the 90s!☀️ Expect a high of 89 degrees today! haha
Breezy conditions for today! We will see much calmer winds for your Friday and Saturday!
However, expect storms to move through the Borderland starting on Sunday through Wednesday of next week!
- National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts this Friday
- 5 children hospitalized after smoking vape pen at Chicago elementary school
- US tries to force company to issue recall of air bag inflators after deaths, injuries
- Over 100 bees attack 81-year-old Oklahoma man for hours, causing him to break hip
- Thursday Forecast: Slightly breezy and cooler
- Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck buy $60M Beverly Hills mega-mansion