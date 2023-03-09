EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Well, we hit our first 80-degree mark of the year yesterday on March 8th! As far as today expect a high of 76 degrees, a little cooler but still on the warmer side.
You only need a light jacket throughout the morning, expect to take it off around lunchtime!
Winds will be calm all day today, however, those winds will pick up on Saturday!
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!☀️
