EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Thursday!

Did you know July 4th ended up being the hottest day on Earth since 1979??🥵🧴☀️ Makes sense because we have been breaking records here in El Paso with the heat left and right.

Today we will be pretty close to that record, Friday we expect to match it and Saturday we are expecting to break records.

Heat advisory will take effect until Friday at midnight, however, we are expecting a Heat Excessive Warning after that.

Not a lot of rain chances in the forecast because we are expecting most of it to evaporate before it gets here with the heat!