EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

We broke our record high for the year!!🥵🧴☀️

Our new record for the year is now 111 degrees!! Make sure to stay cool out there because today is not going to be much more different at 109 degrees.

Heat Excessive Warning in effect up until midnight tonight, and Heat Advisory for your Friday, however, expect rain for your weekend! We will also be cooling down to the low 100s!