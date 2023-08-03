EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Expect a high of 102 degrees!☀️ Today will be our 49th day of triple digits this year.
Expect another round of possible rain chances this evening! Starting as early as 5pm!🌂☔️
Enjoy the cloudy weather today because we are looking dangerously hot conditions for your weekend!
We will be under an Excessive Heat Watch on Saturday and Sunday and we are expecting to break record highs all weekend long!
