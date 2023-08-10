EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Today will be our 56th day of triple digits for the year, the most we have ever seen in El Paso was 62 and that was in our hottest Summer in 1994, we are definitely on our way to breaking that record!

Another beautiful cloudy morning for the Borderland, as well as a high of 102 once again.

Chance of possible storms today around 6-7pm.☔️ That 10% chance of rain is staying with us until Sunday.

Expect to heat up once again next Tuesday.