EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
We are just looking at a hot day today, don’t forget to wear your sunscreen!☀️🧴
High of 94 degrees today, winds really not an issue for today, however, tomorrow they will be an issue, and it looks like we are looking at mostly back-to-back windy days next week.
As of now, we are expecting our first 100-degree mark of the year next Wednesday.
- Thursday Forecast: Hot day, wear your sunscreen!
- Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
- New York man carries mom up and down 8 flights of stairs in apartment building
- George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, dead at age 73
- Tupac Shakur posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Mystery Uber Eats deliveries bombard Los Angeles neighborhood