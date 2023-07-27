EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Today will be our 42nd day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️
We will be under a Heat Advisory for one more day, up until midnight tonight.
Tomorrow we will come very close to matching or even breaking a record high set all the way from 1889!
As of now, we are expecting to break that triple digit streak on Monday!
