EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Thursday!

Today will be our 42nd day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️

We will be under a Heat Advisory for one more day, up until midnight tonight.

Tomorrow we will come very close to matching or even breaking a record high set all the way from 1889!

As of now, we are expecting to break that triple digit streak on Monday!