EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

We are feeling a bit sticky and muggy this morning! As well as seeing some foggy conditions!

Make sure to drive cautiously on your morning commute! Especially in Las Cruces because they are under a Dense Fog Advisory in Dona Ana County until Friday morning at 8am.

However, grab those sweaters and umbrellas as you head out the door, we are feeling a little bit chilly and still tracking some rain chances.

Expect another cold front to move on Tuesday of next week.