EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Anoter hot day ahead!🥵 Time to start taking advantage of the waterparks and head out to the pool!☀️
We are looking a nice, calm winds for today before they start to pick up Friday and throughout your weekend, so enjoy it!
Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen!
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!
