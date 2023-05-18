EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

Another beautiful, cloudy day in the Borderland, and we are tracking some rain this morning, so grab those umbrellas! We do expect isolated showers throughout the day today.☔️

Expect a high of 88 degrees, nice calm winds in the morning, but they will pick up in the afternoon.

It will be a very hot & humid day, and even hotter tomorrow with a high of 90 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease a bit for your Friday and increase once again for your Saturday.

Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!