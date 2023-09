EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well even though it is Fall now you can still definitely head to the pool! Expect a high of 97 degrees. We actually expect to match a record from 2015, so potential record-breaking heat.

However, after today expect slightly cooler temperatures. Low 90s and rain chances for your weekend.

Expect to finally drop to the 80s next week as we enter the month of October.