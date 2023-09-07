EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!☀️

We have now registered 65 days of triple digits this year and we are expecting much more! Not just triple digits but we expect to break record highs the next four days.☀️

We are only 16 days away from Fall now but don’t let that fool you, it will be a great weekend for the waterpark, just make sure you are limiting your time in the sun.

Pollen is also looking very high these next couple days, make sure you are taking your medication.

We are expecting all 90s and rain chances next week.