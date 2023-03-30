EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well get ready for a High Wind Event! Even though we are expecting warm temperatures with a high of 82 degrees, today is not going to be a day to spend time outdoors!

High Wind Warning will take effect at 1pm until 9pm with sustained winds at 30-45mph and gusts up to 65mph!💨💨💨

That is what we consider damaging winds, so make sure you are securing everything outdoors and staying indoors!

Have a great day, everyone!☀️