EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Well get ready for a High Wind Event! Even though we are expecting warm temperatures with a high of 82 degrees, today is not going to be a day to spend time outdoors!
High Wind Warning will take effect at 1pm until 9pm with sustained winds at 30-45mph and gusts up to 65mph!💨💨💨
That is what we consider damaging winds, so make sure you are securing everything outdoors and staying indoors!
Have a great day, everyone!☀️
