EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!☀️

Yesterday, was our hottest day so far at 105, and today we are expecting 106!🥵🧴☀️

105 degrees and above for the next 9 days! Make sure you are limiting your time outside in the sun, taking breaks and drinking plenty of water!

Gusts will be picking up this afternoon at around 5pm, expect another round of hot winds.💨

We are expecting up to 110 degrees next Monday.