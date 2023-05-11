EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Expect much calmer conditions today compared to yesterday’s winds.

Winds will only be 10-15mph and we are also a bit cooler in the morning hours.

Friday is looking beautiful, we will be back in the 90s, however, we are expecting plenty of rain for your Mother’s Day weekend and even into next week so get those umbrellas ready!!☔️

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!