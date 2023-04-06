EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!
We are looking much nicer today than yesterday, warmer conditions, calm winds with a high of 76 degrees!
Friday and Saturday we are actually tracking some light rain, but expect to clear up perfectly on time for Easter Sunday!
Next week we are expecting potentially our first 90-degree mark of the year, and possibly nearing some record breaking highs!
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!☀️
- Thursday forecast: Beautiful warm conditions, calm winds
- Photos show how storms dramatically filled California reservoirs
- Snnaaake! S. African pilot finds deadly cobra under his seat while inflight
- First Lady keeps ‘EGGucation’ theme for annual White House Easter Egg Roll
- Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds
- House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle