EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! May the fourth be with you!
Expect a beautiful cloudy, gloomy morning, winds will be at 15-20mph. However, gusts will start to pick up by lunchtime.💨
Expect much drier conditions, no more rain chances in the forecast.🌂☔️
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!
