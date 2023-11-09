EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rain chances are likely to begin this late morning, forecasting 48 percent chance of rain at 11 a.m. Clouds will move in across the Sun City and Las Cruces. 🌧️🌧️

Throughout the afternoon, 60-degree temperatures will linger on until 5 p.m., as rain chances begin to decrease at 1 p.m. Rain chances will rise again by 4 p.m. ☔

Light showers and breezy east winds will continue today and tomorrow. Make sure to have a rain jacket or umbrella ready today and safe travels on the roads.