EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re starting winter with a foggy morning. We’re predicting a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. 🌫️

By 11 a.m. we’re predicting to see partly cloudy skies and began to clear up by noon. 🌁 We’re forecasting a high of 66 degrees by 3 p.m. However, by 5 p.m. we’re dropping to 50 degrees with mostly clear skies.

When heading out the house this morning, make sure to drive with caution due to low visibility. 🚙🚗