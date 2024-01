EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Today we’re forecasting a very windy day. Expect west to northwest strong winds ranging up to 65 mph.

High Wind Advisory will be in effect at 10 a.m. through midnight today.

We’re predicting to feel winds up to 70 mph with partly cloudy skies. By the evening, rain chances and cold gusts will continue tonight at 6 p.m.

In some parts of the Borderland, blowing dust may reduce visibility. Drive with caution and make sure tie down any patio furniture as well.