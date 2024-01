EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Friday Eve! Today is going to be an interesting day as we take on the first month of January.

Expect a slight wintery mix across the Borderland with chilly south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. ❄️🌧️

We’re forecasting a high of 53-degrees but looks like we’re predicting upper 40s all afternoon.

Come 6 p.m. we’ll drop down to the low 40s. Make sure to have a jacket with you when heading out the door.