EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Thursday! Mostly and partly cloudy skies 🌥️ forecasted across the Borderland with no rain chances today! 🌂

Right at noon we will begin to see 70-degree temperatures with southwest warm winds up to 20 miles per hour.

We will begin to drop down again in the 60s by 5 p.m. and feel cooler southwest winds 5 to 10 miles per hour.

If you’re planning to head out this morning or in the evening, have a light sweater with you but throughout the day you’ll want to take it off since warmer temperatures will start.