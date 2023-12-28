EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We are only four days away from 2024, and with the anticipation of the New Year we are also anticipating some rain.

We are forecasting slightly warmer weather on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with rain chances.

Now, throughout the next nine days we are forecasting low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

As you start your weekend on Friday, we are forecasting a high temperature of 58 degrees with sunny skies and Northeast winds at 5 mph.

By the evening we are predicting partly cloudy skies, and it will be cold and slightly windy.

Saturday you’ll see cloudy skies with a predicted high of 59 degrees. The high temperatures will stay in the mid 50s.

Then as we celebrate New Year’s Eve on Sunday, we’ll end the 2023 year with sunny skies and a high temperature of 61 degrees.

Starting off the New Year with some rain chances at 10% and a high temperature of 62 degrees, that a bit warmer than we “normally” see. Make sure to have your umbrellas and jackets ready as we countdown to 2024.