FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear with a steady breeze from the west at 5-15 mph. The low will be 30.
FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds. The winds will pick up in the afternoon, from the SW at 10-25 mph. This will pop the high up to 69. Late afternoon, the winds will shift NW with a very mild “cool” front. Sunday will be sunny and beautiful with light winds and a high of 64. On Monday, the winds will be stronger in the afternoon, driving the high up to 70. Skies will be mostly sunny. On Tuesday, a significant cold front pushes in with strong, gusty, chilly winds and mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday’s high: 49*. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 54. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a high of 58. Friday turns partly cloudy and 62.
Three More Warm Days Before Gusty Cold Front
