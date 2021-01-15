Three More Warm Days Before Gusty Cold Front

El Paso, TX (KTSM) -- Highs will near the mid 60s Friday afternoon. The warming trend will continue to the start of the following week. Monday is looking like the warmest day at 67 degrees.

The central and eastern part of the nation is looking at a strong artic front making its way down from the north allowing for a big drop in temperatures, however El Paso and Las Cruces will only get knocked down a few degrees.