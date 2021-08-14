Three More Heavy Rain Threat Days; Strong Storms Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

With the deadly flooding the Borderland has endured the last few days, the last thing we need is more rainfall. Unfortunately, unusual levels of tropical moisture stay around for three more days. A series of small upper-level disturbances will cause periodic showers and t-showers. Each storm has the potential to unlock heavy rainfall. Moisture levels begin to return to normal monsoon levels starting Wednesday. We’ll still see storms, but not as bad as they have been. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: The Borderland remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Sunday afternoon. Heavy amounts of tropical moisture mean a continued threat of periodic t-showers bringing heavy rainfall. The low will be 61, and the NE winds will range from 5-10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be cloudy again with high humidity and plenty of tropical moisture. On Sunday, we may see a few additional moments of sunshine through the clouds raising the high to 80. Expect widely scattered and periodic t-showers with the threat of heavy rainfall. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy with longer moments of sunshine. With a high of 86, expect more scattered t-showers. Yes, some storms could bring heavy rainfall. On Tuesday, with a high of 91, a low-pressure system moves south into the Borderland enhancing the strength of the t-showers. Some storms could become severe with heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, we shift gears. The tropical moisture starts to thin out, reducing the threat of heavy rain a bit. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with t-showers and a high of 94. Thursday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 93.