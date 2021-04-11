Three More Days in the 80s; A Chilly Weekend… Showers and 50s – Your 9-Day Forecast

Back to work tomorrow. So whether you drive a tank, a school bus, a delivery truck, a tractor, a paleta cart, a police motorcycle, a helicopter, a team of mules, or whatever at work, the weather will be pretty nice Monday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be stronger on the east side, from the west and gusting to around 30 mph. Those winds will slowly die down through the night. The low will be 60.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 86. The SW winds will be warm and moderately gusty to 25 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and moderately windy. Tuesday’s high: 84. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 83. The winds will be fairly strong by Wednesday afternoon, gusting to near 40 mph with a dusty haze. A mild cold front comes in on Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 79. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75. Cooler winds blow in on Saturday with cloudy skies and a high of 67. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and a high of only 59.